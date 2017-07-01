Bluff of Cow Protection and Miseries of Meat Eating Minorities in India

Rayyan Baig

THE beef is a cheap and a rich source of nutrients, it contains many important vitamins to include, vitamin B12, B3 (Niacin), B6, iron, zinc, selenium and various other important vitamins and minerals etc, which cannot be acquired from plants. It is cheap,as quarter of a Kg beef cooked in native style, can sever a family comprising half a dozen members. Historical evidence shows that the beef has been widely consumed by all the castes, including Hindus, in the Subcontinent till a few centuries ago. In 1870, the first organized cow protection movement in India was launched by a Sikh sect inPunjab, later in 1882 Mr Dayan and Saraswati, a Hindu religious leader, founded the first cow protection committee.

This got momentum after Mr Vineyard Damodar Savarkarsowed the seeds of Hindutva in 1910 and furthered the Hindu fundamentalism. Sincethe said cow protection movement, religious conflicts over cow slaughter have been sparking from time to time. In one said religious riots, over 100 people got killed in 1893alone.

The practice has continued since then and scores of Muslims and other minorities have been killed on the instigation of Hindu religious extremists on the same pretext. In 1979, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, considered by many as the spiritual heir of Mahatma Gandhi, went on a hunger strike to demand a ban on cow slaughter, which was later imposed in certain states.

However, baring occasional incidents in certain areas the things remained under control, but since the time Hindu Nationalist Narendra Modi came into power the issue of cow slaughter has turned nasty. The cow protectors have imperiled parts of India for years, but they got emboldened under the current regime of extremist Hindu nationalists. Narendra Modi during the general elections campaign of 2014 had been constantly arousing the sentiments of Hindu extremists by trotting out that “the cow slaughter saddens him” and also accusing the Singh government of having fostered meat exports. Under the patronage of Modi government the Hindu extremists have imposed chauvinist majoritarian hegemony in India and made the life of minorities miserable.

The Bhartiya Gau Raksha Dal (BGRD), a Hindu nationalist right wing federation of Cattle Protection, has taken on itself to, so called, save the cattle. The volunteers of the group, called the Gau Raksha Dal (GRD), have been involved in numerous incidents ofterrorizing Muslims and Dalits.

Their common method of operation is raiding truckscarrying cattle, ill-treating the drivers and their associates and, at times, killing them even in the presence of police and without any fear of intervention from them.

These GRD are so fearless that they record videos of the raids and post them online. Among numerous such incidents a few are quite gruesome where mostly Muslims were lynched just on the suspicions of possessing or consuming beef. There are numerous incidents of horrendous excesses made by Hindu extremists in the garb of Cow Protection.

In one such incident, Muhammad Akhlaq, from Uttar Pradesh, was killed and his son seriously injured over a rumor that he and his family members had consumed beef. In an other incident, in Gurgaon, two Muslims were forced to eat a concoction of cow dung and cow urine, on the charges of transporting beef. In September 2015, a man was lynched invillage Dadri, Uttar Prudish, after a mob of Hindus accused him of having consumed beef; however forensic reports later proved that he had consumed mutton, not beef. In March 2016, two Muslims, including a 15 years old boy, were tortured and murdered in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand while they were taking livestock to weekly cattle fair.

In July 2016 in Una, Gujarat, a group of Cattle Protectors stripped and publicly flogged four Dalit youths for skinning a dead cow, claiming that it was killed by them, later it was proved that the cow was in fact killed by a lion.As per NDTV report, the police force and politicians are actively aiding cow terrorists in terrorizing Dalit and Muslim cattle traders.

The police and politicians work asextortionists, forcing the poor cattle traders to part with their cattle/ money. Reportedly the cattle snatched from the traders are sold outside by the Cow Protectors to make money.

There are reports that, they can also be bribed to guarantee safe passage tocattle transporters. In reality, the GRD are mostly involved in terrorizing Muslims and Dalits and making money rather than cow protection.

These activists have waged cow slaughter war against lower castes and oppressed minorities with the active support of Modi Government, and work with complete impunity. The activism of these zealots has spread all over, but Maharashtra has been affected the most, with total ban on slaughter of all cattle including bulls and bullocks, and a complete ban on transportation of cattle out of the state.

It has crippled butcher community, mostly Muslims, animal traders, transport workers and leather workers etc. Though the government is clamping down on cow/ animal slaughter in India, butthey seem to have no love lost for the animals slaughtered for export. India is the to pexporter of beef in the world, followed by Brazil and Australia. Interestingly, out of 6largest meat suppliers in India 3 are Hindus owned and the other three by differentminorities.

India exports 2.4 million tons of beef and accounts for 23.5% of global beef exports, compared to 2 million tons by Brazil and 1.5 million tons by Australia. India is fetching about 5 Billion US $ annually from the export of beef alone, leather and other by products are in addition to this.

The extremist Hindutva brigades remain vigilant against poor minority cattle traders but they forget the Hindu animal sacrifice festivals in which thousands of animals are killed ruthlessly. In many temples of Himachal Pradesh cows are still sacrificed as a ritual, especially at the Pashupatinath Temple.

The beef has been declared as a taboo by the upper caste extremist Hindus and there is a systematic discriminatory violent campaign against beef consumers and sellers alike. Just on the suspicion/ rumor the GRD trespass any dwelling, ransack it and beat the dwellers/ kill them, even if no proof is found after they get launched.

Surprisingly they don’t touch five star hotels in India, which offer all sorts of meals, neither do Mr Modi and other high caste Hindus refrain from staying in such like big hotels abroad, just to pay respect to their Gau Mata, but back at home in India they have made the blood of cow costlier than the blood of low caste human beings.