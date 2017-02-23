Blues thump Rebels in Super Rugby opener

Melbourne

Rising star Rieko Ioane scored a hat-trick of tries as the Auckland Blues demolished the Melbourne Rebels 56-18 to launch the new Super Rugby season in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Blues blasted the hapless Rebels by seven tries to two with fly-half Ihaia West kicking six conversions and two penalties to pass 300 career points for the Aucklanders.

The game marked the Blues’ first victory in three trips to Melbourne and it was their biggest winning score in Australia.

It was an eye-catching performance from 19-year-old Ioane, who made his Test debut for the All Blacks against Italy in Rome last November and heralded the arrival of a new promising star in Super Rugby this season.

Ioane, who graduated to Super Rugby from New Zealand’s Sevens team, scored an intercept try, another beating three tackles and a third backing up his brother Akira to take the final pass.—AFP