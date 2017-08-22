There is a game circulating on the Internet and in social media called ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ that has caused the suicide of some of its young players.

The 50-day challenge game ends with a call for the player to kill himself/herself. The extremely dangerous Blue Whale challenge game which has originated in Russia is finally being taken seriously after the number of teen suicides that has taken place across the entire country. The dangers of social media are highlighted through instances such as this. Parents, teachers and community members should be aware of a deadly new game targeted to children and youth.

I urge parents to monitor the activities of their children and dissuade them from falling prey to such challenges. Teenage is a tough phase and one cannot completely restrict the use of the Internet. But parents must observe and control the online and offline company of their children.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

