Bloodbath continues

Facing renewed vicious cycle of terrorism during the last few days different areas of all four provinces were hit by terrorists. In a highly condemnable incident, devotees of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar were hit at Sehwan Sharif on Thursday. About seventy-five innocent people including women and children embraced martyrdom and close to three hundred sustained injuries.

This was the most abhorring attack as shrine of a saint, who preached peace, love and affection, was targeted which no Muslim worth the name would do. Some analysts are trying to give it sectarian colour but the fact remains that no sect, no place and no segment of the society has been spared by terrorists as their only objective is to destabilise the country. The timing of ten blasts and suicide bombings in five days clearly suggests that the aim is to portray Pakistan in negative light ahead of ECO summit in Islamabad and final of PSL in Lahore. A semblance of normalcy was visible which restored confidence of investors and the enemy wants to deprive Pakistan of stability and security and thereby the dividends of progress and prosperity. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has pledged no let-up in terror fight while Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has vowed to avenge every drop of victims’ blood. He once again pointed out that recent terrorist acts are being perpetrated on directions from hostile powers and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan but warned hostile agencies against playing with regional peace and stability. As Afghanistan is not cooperating in border management and there are clear indications of terrorist acts being sponsored from Afghan soil, Pak-Afghan border has justifiably been closed. We may point out that this is war-like situation and the country cannot afford the luxury of unending debate on what to do. A case in point is extraordinary time being taken by political forces in deciding whether to revive military courts or not. The delay is causing irreparable damages to the country, as terrorists know they can go scot-free taking advantage of rigmaroles of traditional system of justice. A ruthless operation throughout the country is need of the hour besides restoration of military courts without further delay.

