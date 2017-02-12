Blood of martyrs will never go in vain: Rehmani

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has paid glowing tributes to martyr Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and his companions on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops martyred Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, chief commander of Al Fatah Force along with his companions, Shabbir Ahmad Mir (Waqas) and Abdul Ahad Jan by Indian troops in one of the terrible Bandipore encounters on February 13 in 2002 in Watruna area of Bandipora district.

Ghazi Bashir was known throughout Kashmir for his dedication, motivation, high moral ground and public attitude, Farooq Rehmani said and added that the martyr remained active in the struggle for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir since 1970s. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani expressed the view that India thought by killing ruthlessly great mujahedeen and civilian supporters or sympathizers during the last several decades, the Kashmiris would be brought under submission, but Indian regime proved wrong as the freedom movement had gained sound political and moral ground.

The Kashmiris can never compromise their aims and objectives for which they had been offering unparalleled sacrifices since the last century, he said. He criticized Indian rulers for being extremely pig-headed on the question of resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully according to the UN resolutions.

He ridiculed India’s judicial system saying Kashmiris were being sentenced on flimsy grounds and life sentences were passed to mean death in prison cells without any defense of the accused. He urged India to come to terms with realities in Kashmir and decide the dispute in line with the principle of the right of self-determination.