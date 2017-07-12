A blood donation is a process in which a person voluntarily has blood drawn that can be given to someone who needs a blood transfusion. Thousands of people need a blood transfusion each year to save thousands of souls. There are many benefits of blood donation, as it reduces the risks of Cancer and Hemochromatosis. It also aids in reducing the risk of damage to pancreas and liver. Moreover, donating blood may also support in improving the cardiovascular health and aid to reduce obesity. Additionally blood donation is not only good for health but also for those who need it.

However, there are certain myths about the blood donations as blood donation causing weakness. In addition, one of the common thinking is that donating a blood will reduce the haemoglobin (HB) level, which is not true as donating a blood is a healthy practice. According to research, a healthy person can donate blood with minimum interval between the two donation is three months. Moreover, it is important to donate blood in a hospital, clinic or professional environment so it can be screened properly before blood use by any person. It is necessary to promote the blood donation culture in our society that helps not only to attain a healthy lifestyle but also helps to save other people’s life.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Related