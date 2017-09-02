It is a fact that every second, there is someone who requires blood. But unfortunately, every year more than 20 million units of blood are required, out of which only 12 million units come off the blood banks’ shelves through voluntarily donated blood. Transfusion of blood and blood products help save millions of lives every year. Due to blood unavailability, many people lose life in the face of accidents/emergencies or complicated surgeries. The situation in government hospitals is the worst. The worst sufferers are the poor who run from pillar to post for blood and pay heavily for it. Safe blood supplies are still a scarce commodity especially in developing countries despite about 92 million yearly blood donations worldwide. In many countries, demand exceeds supply, and blood services face the challenge of making sufficient blood available. Though people are aware of the importance of donation, most of them are reluctant to donate. Voluntary blood donation should become our national ethos. Remember a small drop of your blood can be a hope for someone else. So let’s be a hero and make blood donation your responsibility because there is nothing more beautiful than saving a life. Give freely; give often because blood donation matters.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

Related