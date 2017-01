Blood donation camp organized at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Girls Sports Gala and a blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients were organized here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh visited the blood donation camp while Senator Najma Hameed was chief guest at girls’ sports gala.

MNA Tahira Aurngzaib, MPAs Tehseen Fawad, Zaib-un-Nisa, Sobia Satti, Lubna Rehan Pirzada, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students were present.