Blood cancer in Pakistan

Mehraj Altaf

Turbat

Blood cancer is affecting the people in every age. Childhood leukaemia, Acute Lymphoblast Leukaemia (ALL) and blood cancer are known to be the major sources which are enhancing the mortality rate of children in Pakistan. In Pakistan more than 85,000 people die every year among them approximately 70% out of 100% are suffering from blood cancer. Nearly 300 to 350 cases have been registered.

The major reason of the spread of the disease is the lack of awareness about such dangerous diseases and lack of health facilities and financial support is a huge issue by which children are left untreated, thus lose life. In Pakistan, mostly the poor people are the victim of this fatal disease because they are not able to pay the high cost incurring on treatment of blood cancer. I request the health authorities to take sincere steps to maintain prices at the lowest level so that they are affordable for everyone.