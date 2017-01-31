Block supply routes

A large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from a hideout of banned organisation BLA during an operation in Kahan area of Kohlu District in Balochistan on Sunday. According to ISPR, the operation was jointly carried out by FC and intelligence dept and the seized items included twenty rockets, seventy shells, missile launchers, twelve rocket fuses, mortar bombs, thousands of rounds and other destructive material of different composition.

One can imagine the destruction and sabotage that this ammunition could have caused. While appreciating the success of intelligence agencies in identifying the hideout and that of the FC in recovering the cache, we would urge intelligence and law enforcing agencies to keep a strict vigil to identify and choke supply routes of these arms. Obviously in Balochistan some banned outfits are still active with covert support from certain foreign countries. It is quite understandable that arms and ammunition is smuggled into Balochistan either through Afghan border or through sea. The job is not easy given the long border and its terrain and the country’s limitations to keep effective surveillance on its coastlines. But the situation can change if we make effective use of recently acquired surveillance ships from China, which are meant for securing CPEC-related sea-lanes. FC has already dug a trench running into hundreds of kilometres aimed at keeping a check on smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as movement of suspicious elements. However, there are reports that it is not getting patronage of authorities concerned and is finding it difficult to repair and maintain it on a sustainable basis. We would urge government not only to provide necessary funds for the purpose but also prepare an urgent feasibility to extend the trench to entire border as there can be no price to safety and security of the motherland.

