Blitz becomes media management agency of FFL

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Fauji Foods Limited has appointed Blitz Advertising an affiliate of Spark SMG as their media management agency. An agreement to this effect was signed in Lahore on Friday the 17th of February 2017, between Fauji Foods Limited Company Secretary Brigadier (Retd.) Rizwan Rafi and CEO of Blitz Advertising Ahsen Idris.

Present during the signing ceremony were Aatif Nadeer, COO Fauji Foods; Aamir Khawas, Head of Marketing and Sales Fauji Foods; Ali Asad, Media Manager Fauji Foods; Shaukat Mahmud, COO Spark; Kashif Amin, Executive Director Blitz; and Yasser Akhtar, Executive Director, Spark.