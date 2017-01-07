Blending wisdom and energy..!

AS we watch the infighting between Akhilesh and his father in Uttar Pradesh, it would be interesting to realize this takes place in nearly every home all over the world. The son feels the father is too old to manage the affairs of home or business and the father feels the son is too young and has no experience!

It is a very sad scenario, because in most cases both father and son are right. Both have something to offer that could contribute towards positive growth: The son has energy, the father has experience. But both look at the other’s assets with disgust, and think it is not worth anything.

If you look at an army, the best generals in the world are the ones who have studied history. From history they know how a particular battle was won or lost because of certain strategical or tactical moves. They also have the experience of former battles. But they cannot do this on their own, they need young soldiers full of enthusiasm and energy to go ahead and win their wars.

The old generals make plans and young soldiers use strength. One cannot do without the other. Problems take place when the young think that because they have strength they do not need the experience of the old, and the old think that having experience they can win on their own. When this takes place, generally both fail or even if one or the other win, their win lasts for a short while.

When I go to New York, to visit my elder daughter, I sometimes feel very awkward because often she treats me like an old man, “Sit daddy,” she tells me whenever she sees me standing at a bus stop or subway. Here at home nobody tells me whether to sit or stand. Initially, I used to tell her, that I am not old, but slowly I realized that it did not matter, because she was doing it for me. Also whenever I spoke to her, or gave her advice, she listened. So I listened when she wanted me to rest, and I realized that she listened when I spoke out of my experience.

When she goes for a party, many times I do not go with her because I know I cannot take part in all their activities. But suppose I’d told her, “I will also come to your party and dance and sing and spend the night awake!” I would have been foolish.

We elders have to learn to move back and allow the youth to slowly take over activities. We must gently give them advice when they need it, but also allow them to slowly think on their own. Otherwise all our homes will become like what the Samajwadi Party is becoming today..!

—Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com

Related