Blasts at Buner, Bajaur agency leave 2 dead, 6 wounded

Five security personnel among critically injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A couple of explosions one each at Bajaur agency and Buner District Sunday left at least two people dead and six others including five security personnel seriously wounded.

In an early incident three siblings were critically wounded when they stepped over a landmine in the Khaista Baba area in Buner district of Malakand agency. Reports said two brothers and a sister, said to be shepherds, were grazing their cattle when they came across a bomb that exploded with big bang critically wounding them. They were rushed to the hospital where the medics pronounced the two brothers dead, while their sister was admitted for treatment in serious condition.

“Two young brothers along with others children were grazing sheep in mountains Khaista village of Dewana Baba when they found a toy bomb”. Police officials said the ill-fated young shepherds started playing with the toy and suddenly the explosive device with a big bang exploded. Those killed were identified as Sultan Zaib, 18, and Gul Zada, 15, while the third one who is stated to be a young girl sustained injuries. Police said that they are investigating the incident.

In yet another incident as many five security personnel were seriously injured in a blast that occurred while they were trying to defuse a bomb in Mamoond Tehsil of the troubled Bajaur Agency on Sunday.

Reports reaching here and also confirmed by the Bajaur agency political administration, said the security personnel were attempting to defuse two bombs recovered earlier from Damadola Tehsil of Bajaur agency Sunday afternoon.

While the security personnel successfully managed to defuse one bomb, the other explosive device went off during the process leaving five personnel critical injured. The injured personnel were shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment. Security forces are also reported to have kicked off the search and net operation in the area.