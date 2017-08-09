It has become a fashion for Indians to simply blame Pakistan for all terrorist activities. Every time a bomb blast or a shoot-out takes place, it is always the common man who is injured or killed, while our politicians and MLAs remain hale and hearty travelling in air-conditioned bullet-proof cars and dining in five-star hotels on the taxpayer money.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Blaming Pakistan
