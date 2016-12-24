Blaming it on luck alone..!

OPEN your mailbox and a flood of chain mail jump at you. ‘Send it to 10 people,’ says one ‘and you’ll have good fortune smiling at you within 24 hrs!’ ‘Pass this on to 20 of your friends and good luck is yours!’ says another.

Well don’t feel a coward that you’ve secretly send those dozen letters, just in case! Because some years ago an American scientist visited the offices of the great Nobel prize winning physicist, Niels Bohr, in Copenhagen and was amazed to find that over his desk was a horse shoe securely nailed to the wall with the open end up in the correct manner to catch the good luck and not allow it to spill out.

The American said with a nervous laugh, “surely you don’t believe the horse shoe will bring you luck, do you Professor Bohr?”

Bohr chuckled, “I believe in no such thing my good friend, not at all! I am scarcely likely to believe in such nonsense. However I am told that a horse shoe will bring you good luck, whether you believe it or not!” So who’s taking chances what?

In January 1998, in Queensland, Australia, a man and his companion were driving along a highway. The car crashed into the side of a fully laden 600 metre-long train at a level crossing and got wedged between two carriages. To the horror of the passengers they saw it dragged sideways along the tracks!

Moments later they reached a precipice, the car was struck by a pylon got dislodged from the train and spun several times before coming to a rest and as everyone watched, the ‘lucky’ pair managed to free themselves from the wreck and the man climbed away from the tracks onto the road to get help.

Suddenly on the highway he was hit by a car and was crushed to death! What happened? Did he exhaust all his luck at one go?

And don’t we all blame someone else for our bad luck? As the case of an old man who was rather ill. Sitting by the bed was his wife. He turned to her and said, “You know dear, you’ve always been by my side through thick and thin, through good times and bad…

“I remember the time I lost my job, you were there by my side! And when I joined the social service agency you to volunteered to work by my side, so you’d be with me, and when I had that terrible accident you remained constantly by my side. When we went through that financial crisis, you were there right next to me! And now that I’m ill you’re right next to me. You know something dear, you’re bad luck..!”

And did you hear about a lost dog, brown fur, some missing due to mange, blind in one eye, deaf, lame leg due to recent traffic accident, slightly arthritic, goes by the name, ‘Lucky’ Ah folks, the only sure thing about luck is that it will change..!

—Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com