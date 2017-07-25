Blame game against Pak must end; Bajwa tells US commander

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa shared Pakistan’s concerns over unjustified criticism from neighbouring Afghanistan and the United States with the Commander, Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and United States Forces in Afghanistan, Gen John W. Nicholson in a meeting on Monday.

The army chief raised Pakistan’s concerns over a “blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and US to undermine Pakistan’s contributions” in the war against terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was also present in the meeting.

“It is not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when a policy review is being undertaken in the US,” Gen Bajwa told Gen Nicholson, according to the ISPR statement. “Pakistan will continue to act positively despite provocations,” the COAS added.

The ISPR statement further said that Gen Nicholson had appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and expressed his admiration for the resilience of the people of Pakistan.

The two generals also agreed on the need for “continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region.”