Blame-game never yields results

Mehvish Riaz

Lahore

On January 2, 2017, a woman, identified as Zahra Bibi, suffering from a disease related to her lungs, died on the floor of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. She passed away on the floor because the hospital management could not provide a bed to the ailing woman who succumbed to her disease. It’s terribly bewildering to even imagine such a state of helplessness where a person struggling for life cannot find a bed in a major hospital in a country whose stock market recently crossed 45000-point milestone. What further aggravated the debilitating state of affairs is the realization that this is not the only nerve-shattering incident happening in a hospital in our country.

Our hospitals generally display an acute sense of chaos, misery and destitution. It’s very common to see two/three patients sharing the same bed, cardiac patients being treated on wheelchairs solely because beds cannot be offered, overcrowded wards and lack of other related facilities. Anyhow, in the aftermath of the incident mentioned above, the MS of the hospital along with a few doctors were suspended. The question arises, were the MS or the doctors supposed to provide a bed, if there was no bed available at all? How can doctors manage to provide the facilities that are not available in hospital at first place? What can they do if there are already 110 patients in an emergency ward with 50 beds?

It may be negligence on part of the doctors but basically it purely is an administrative flaw if no new government hospital has been established in Lahore in the previous 20 years. Situation is not very different in most of the other cities. Blaming the doctors is not a solution to the problem. Blame-game never yields solutions. These everyday problems have become grim realities of our lives and we as a society need to honestly and empathetically resolve the issues. In this regard, government must play its role as a messiah.