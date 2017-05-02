Blair announces return to British politics

London

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Monday he was plunging back into domestic politics in order to fight against Brexit.

Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, will not be standing in the June 8 general election.

But he said he wanted to build a political movement to shape the policy debate as Britain starts its negotiations to leave the European Union.

Blair, 63, who was prime minister for a decade from 1997 and whose legacy has been defined by the Iraq war, said he knew he would face intense criticism for doing so.—Agencies