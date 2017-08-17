Black Day in Kashmir

Kashmiris observed Black Day on the eve of India’s Republic Day this year too to condemn the illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir State and atrocities being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

The entire world knows that Indian is deliberately creating chaos in Kashmir and massacring the innocent Kashmiris to forcibly make their voice silent. The United Nations must find a peaceful solution to the long-awaited Kashmir dispute as soon as possible to prevent any nuclear war between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

