Black Day—Indian Independence Day

EVERY year when India celebrates Inde

pendence Day on August 15,Kashmiris

on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observeit as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that India continues to usurp their inalienable right to self- determination.2. Recently, Indian-held Kashmir braced continued siege and prolonged curfew, while Indian security forces have martyred more than 150 innocent persons who have been protesting since July 8, 2016 against the martyrdom of the young Kashmir leader Burhan Wani by the Indian security forces.3.

However, Indian Independence Day is being marked by complete shutdown, as deserted streets, closed businesses and security patrolling the streets could be seen in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Noting intensity in the war of liberation and hoisting of Pakistani flags by the Kashmiri protesters in the aftermath of martyrdom of Burhan Wani, this time, in wake of curfew, Indian occupation authorities have imposed stringent restrictions in Srinagar and other towns by deploying heavy contingents of police and troops to prevent people from holding anti-Indiademonstrations.4. But, indigenous freedom movement by Kashmiri people against the Indian occupation forces have accelerated since the Indian forces martyred Kashmiri leaderBurhanWani.5. It is mentionable that during the partition of the Sub-continent in 1947, the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which comprised Muslim majority decided to join Pakistan according to the British-led formula. But, Dogra Raja, Sir Hari Singh, a Hindu who was ruling over the J&K, in collusion with the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Governor General Lord Mount batten joined India.6. The Radcliffe Boundary Award gave the Gurdaspur District—a majorityMuslim area to India to provide a land route to the Indian armed forces to move into Kashmir. There was a rebellion in the state forces, which revolted against the Maharaja and were joined by Pathan tribesmen.

Lord Mount batten ordered armed forces to land in Srinagar. Indian forces invaded Srinagar on 27 October 1947 and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter violation of the partition plan and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.7. When Pakistan responded militarily against the Indian aggression, on December 31, 1947, India made an appeal to the UN Security Council to intervene and a ceasefire ultimately came into effect on January 01, 1949, following UN resolutions calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir.8. On February 5, 1964, India backed out of its promise of holding plebiscite.

Instead, in March 1965, the Indian Parliament passed a bill, declaring Kashmir aprovince of India-an integral part of the Indian union.9. Kashmiris organized themselves against the injustices of India and launched a war of liberation which New Delhi tried to suppress through various forms of state terrorism.

Passing through various phases, the struggle of Kashmiris which has become an interaction between the Indian state terrorism led by the Indian security forces and war of liberation by the freedom fighters keeps on going unabated.10. It is notable that since 1947, in order to maintain its illegal control, India hascontinued its repressive regime in the occupied Kashmir through variousmachinations.11. Nevertheless, various forms of state terrorism have been part of a deliberate campaign by the Indian army and paramilitary forces against Muslim Kashmiris, especially since 1989.

It has been manifested in brutal tactics like crackdowns,curfews, illegal detentions, massacre, targeted killings, sieges, burning the houses, torture, disappearances, rape, breaking the legs, molestation of Muslim women and killing of persons through fake encounter.12. According to a report on human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, since 1989, there have been deaths of 100,000 innocent Kashmiris, 7,023custodial killings, 1,22,771 arrests, 1,05,996 destruction of houses or buildings,22,776 women widowed, 1,07,466 children orphaned and 10,086 women gang-raped/molested. Indian brutal securities forces have continue these atrocities.13.

In fact, Indian forces have employed various draconian laws like the Jammu and Kashmir Disturbed Areas Act, and the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir)Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act in killing the Kashmiri people, and for the arbitrarily arrest of any individual for an indefinite period.14. Besides Human Rights Watch, in its various reports, Amnesty International has also pointed out grave human rights violations in the Indian controlled Kashmir, indicating, “The Muslim majority population in the Kashmir Valley suffers from there pressive tactics of the security forces.15. European Union has passed a resolution about human rights abuses committed by Indian forces in the Indian held Kashmir.16. Indian authorities are not willing to talk with Kashmiri people on politicalgrounds. New Delhi reached to a conclusion that only bullet is the right way of dealing with Kashmiris, demanding their right of self-determination. Surprisingly,

Indian successive governments are trying to ignore the dynamics of the freedom movement of Kashmiris for the sake of their alien rule.17. Nonetheless, August 15 which is the Independence Day for India, is Black Day for the Kashmiris and their brethren in Pakistan including those living all over theworld, as they re-affirm their commitment to continue their struggle against Indian illicit occupation, and till the attainment of this liberation.—Email

