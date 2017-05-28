BJP’s tall clamims!

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) made tall claims after coming to power in May 2014 but not a single one of them has been fulfilled till date. Where are the good days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised us and where are is the black money that he promised us that he would bring back to India from the Swiss banks? Even the Rs 15 lakhs that Modi promised us that he would be giving us is yet to be fulfilled. Tall claims, isn’t it? This is the reason I don’t trust our politicians and ministers.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

