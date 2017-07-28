‘BJP working on crushing Kashmiris’ freedom movement’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the BJP-led Indian government is working on crushing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, a crackdown and a propaganda blitzkrieg has been launched against Hurriyat leaders and activists to target and implicate them in fabricated criminal cases.

They said that the Kashmiris’ popular movement was being defamed and undermined as sponsored Islamic terrorism abetted by Pakistan. This major ploy aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing New Delhi’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is being quietly aided and facilitated by the puppet chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who was once a great votary of facilitating dialogue with government of India for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, they said.

The leaders condemned the arrest of senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, by India’s Enforcement Directorate and subsequently taking him to Delhi for questioning and arrest of other Hurriyat leaders by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying this tantamount to kidnapping of these leaders.

The resistance leaders also termed the suspension of life imprisonment awarded to Indian soldiers involved in the Machil fake encounter as murder of justice and said that time was witness that despite thousands of incidents of grave human rights violations committed by Indian forces’ personnel not a single soldier or policeman was punished. They said, “Suspending the punishment to soldiers involved in the Machil fake encounter shows how a system is working hard to ensure clean chit and boost the morale of those involved in the genocide of Kashmiri people.” They urged the people to peacefully protest on Friday after Juma prayers against this murder of justice.—KMS