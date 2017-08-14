BJP, RSS want to do away with J&K’s special status: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are making hectic efforts to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by challenging Article 35A in the Indian Supreme Court.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, ““As this article bars non-J&K state subjects to settle and buy property in J&K, the article is being challenged in court with the aim to alter the demography of the state by settling outsiders, with the right to acquire land and property, and vote in the Assembly elections.”

Elaborating, the Mirwaiz said “it is basically aimed at reducing the 75% Muslim majority of the state into a minority and change its basic character in order to undermine and deeply affect its disputed nature.”

He added that it was being done under a deliberate plan and is part of the much flaunted final solution to the Kashmir dispute by the Indian state led by the RSS. “It is a very serious and critical matter and regional parties are duty bound to the people of J&K not to allow it to happen and it is their responsibility to ensure that such designs are thwarted and resisted and the special status of the state protected at all cost,” he said.

“Otherwise people will hit the streets as there is no way such measures will be tolerated by them, consequences of which will again be the sole responsibility of these parties,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said for past 70 years, people of J&K have been striving and struggling and hugely sacrificing to make government of India accept the reality of the Kashmir dispute and make them fulfill their commitment to the people of Kashmir before the world community.—KMS