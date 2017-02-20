BJP-PDP coalition failed to fulfill people’s hopes

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday said that BJP-PDP collation government has failed to live up to expectations of the people of all the three regions of the state.

The views were expressed by Congress leaders during a public meeting organized by the party at Prem Nagar as part of its nationwide campaign Chaurahe-Pe Charcha.

The program was organized by Vikram Malhotra, General Secretary, JKPCC in which senior Congress leader and Vice President, Raman Bhalla, Manmohan Singh, Namrata Sharma, General Secretaries and others were also present.—GK