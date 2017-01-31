BJP MLAs creating communal chaos in Chenab Valley: Vikar

Jammu

Congress legislator from Banihal Vikar Rasool on Saturday accused the BJP legislators from Chenab valley and RSS of creating communal atmosphere and launching a war against the minorities living in their constituencies and threatening them during the Kashmir uprising of 2016.

Speaking during the discussion on demand for grants of the Home, and General Administration Department on Tuesday, Rasool said that the Muslim minorities in the Chenab region were harassed and threatened by “the goons of RSS backed and supported by BJP MLA’s”.

Reacting to the allegations, Shakti Parihar BJP lawmaker from Doda, said that the allegations made by Congress leader were highly malicious and demanded proof to contest his claim in the house.

The Doda legislator received support from other BJP leaders Chowdhary Sukhnandan and Rabir Singh Pathania who asked the speaker to direct Rasool to either take back his words or produce proof for the claims made by him in the house.

Following this Rasool came up with photographs of BJP leader and MoS Transport Sunil Sharma and MLA Ramban allegedly participating in a rally organized by the RSS and submitted the photographs to the speaker.

Speaking while displaying photographs in the House Vikar said, “It is shameful for the members of the ruling coalition government of participating in such rallies which incite and provoke communal tension in the region.”

‘I have video of their rallies and will present that also if needed’, he added. Reacting to the allegations, BJP leader and MLA Badherwa Daleep Singh thronged the well of the house and claimed that the allegations had no truth and they were all malicious to defame the BJP.—KR