BJP has launched assault on J&K’s disputed nature: Mirwaiz

Bitter on curbs around Jamia Mosque

Srinagar

Senior pro-freedom leader and chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference-M Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said that a deliberate and constant assault to undermine the disputed nature of J&K and its integration into the union of India against the will of its people had been actively launched by the BJP/RSS the day they came into power in J&K two years ago. He said the PDP for the sake of a powerless chair became more than willing tool to help implement this agenda.

Mirwaiz said all kinds of attempts ranging from setting up of sainik colonies to formulation of anti-Kashmir industrial policy were made aimed at changing the demographic composition of the state, its religious and cultural character and its political dimension of being a disputed region, in order to steadily move it towards its final assimilation into India and thus once for all do away with the problem of dealing with the aspirations of its people yet acquiring their territory.

He criticised the ruling regime for once again imposing severe restrictions in and around Jamia Masjid areas to disallow people from reaching there and thwarting the joint resistance program of peaceful protest against the anti Kashmir policies of granting domicile rights to WP refugees and using the judiciary to subvert the Kashmir dispute.

According to a press release, Mirwaiz said people’s unprecedented revolt against these designs which led to the brutal killing of more than 100 innocents, blinding and maiming of thousands incarceration of tens of thousands collective hardships and suffering of an entire population instead of generating regret and remorse in the hearts of those who claim to the world’s biggest democracy has further hardened their resolve to continue to inflict more wounds and pain to Kashmiris.

A judicial front has also now been opened towards this end and the Supreme Court of India is engaged in passing verdicts to undermine the disputed status of J&K, he said. The Supreme Court while challenging the sovereignty of the state of J and K has extended the SARFEASI act to J&K by virtue of which properties of residents of J&K can now be owned by Indian banks.

“The tacit support of state government has made this ruling possible,” he said adding a PIL has been filed in Delhi high court challenging the non applicability of constitutional amendments to J&K under article 370 of Indian constitution. Mirwaiz said the judicial route to challenge and do away with the disputed nature of our region will now be used more and more as a state policy.

Mirwaiz said issuing of domicile certificates to WP refugees as the first step towards granting them state subjects rights at this time is another ploy in this regard.—KR