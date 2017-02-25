BJP calls Dr Farooq an opportunist

New Delhi

Branding National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah ‘opportunist’ for criticising BJP-PDP coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the former has changed his tone because he has lost the power.

“This is wrong. Just because he is out of power he has changed his tone and tune. Farooq Abdullah says people are unhappy because Mufti Mohammad Sayeed party PDP has joined hands with communal elements. You joined hands with BJP and became chief minister during Atal Bihari Vajpaye period. So BJP was secular when you joined hands with us and make you and your son the chief minister. Now Mufti and his daughter became chief minister then it becomes communal,” Union Minister for Information and broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu told reporters in New Delhi.

Hitting out at Abdullah for his ‘opportunistic’ and ‘double talk’, Naidu further said the former has been thoroughly exposed.

Abdullah yesterday slammed Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allying with BJP while saying that people would not tolerate it as late chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had promised that they would not side with ‘communal forces’. “People of the valley are disgruntled with state government allying with ‘communal forces”, Abdullah said while addressing workers at the Nawa-e-Subh party headquarters in Srinagar.—KR