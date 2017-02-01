BJP: Abrogation of Article 370 core agenda of party

Jammu

Bharatiya Janata Party, which is coalition partner of Peoples Democratic Party, while taking a dig on the statement of puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, about Article 370 that the demand of removal of Article 370 is “anti-Nationalist”, has said that the Article 370 is factually untrue and not sustainable.

Bharatiya Janata Party local chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, in a statement in Jammu said that abrogation of Article 370 and its aftermath including Article 35-A were core Agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party and the party had never left and abandoned its core agenda.

“Only for the purposes of running coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir the party has decided to not press for abrogation of Article 370 while in government but in no way the agenda is left,” Sunil Sethi said. He further said that abrogation of Article 370 and ‘nationalism’ were the bloodline of Bharatiya Janata Party and the very existence of the party was on these issues.

Meanwhile, opposition members held a protest outside civil secretariat in Jammu. BJP member from Kathua had demanded that the remarks of Mehbooba Mufti wherein she termed those who were against Article 370 as ‘anti-national’, should be expunged terming them against the party (BJP). Speaker, Kavinder Gupta, later passed directions to expunge the statement.—KMS