Bizenjo for better facilities, incentives at PQ

City Reporter

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Wednesday directed PQA management to extend maximum facilities and incentives to the port users and genuine industrialists, who are operating or are interested to invest at PQ industrial zones.

“ Rules and procedures be made simple and business friendly to attract private sector investment,” he asserted while addressing Port Qasim Authority (PQA) officers and workers during his visit to the port here, said official statement.

The Minister, on this occasion, approved two bonuses to PQA employees and also allocation of 661 plots in Gulshan-e-Benazir Township through computerized balloting. Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo said the workers of any organization were its backbone and PML-N led government stood with them.

He noted that the development projects of PQA once implemented would contribute substantially in economic prosperity of the country. PQA Chairman Agha Jan Akhtar gave the minister a detailed briefing highlighting the role of the authority towards strengthening the country’s economy.

He informed about the infrastructure development works completed in PQ industrial zones besides development of liquified natural gas (LNG) and coal terminals, and progress of coal-fired power project.

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping appreciated PQA employees efforts, especially the Chairman, for growth of the national economy.