BISP targets to send 2m children to school by 2018

Islamabad

The government, through its Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has a target to send two million children to school by 2018. The other objective is to improve grassroots social mobilization capacity through partnerships with provincial governments and NGOs. Highlighting outlook for year 2017-18 and beyond, official sources on Sunday said in line with government’s resolve to run BISP on transparent and efficient lines, the future focus is attuned to regular revalidation/recertification of beneficiaries in order to capture transitional poverty.

Successful completion of Pilot Phase of NSER and going for national roll out and shifting of all beneficiaries from traditional to scientific payment mechanism in future is also being focused. The sources said the other aims are to consolidate partnership with provinces to integrate federal social protection schemes with provincial programmes to achieve equity for the poor and vulnerable and facilitate government in using BISP Registry for targeted subsidy provision under other sectors and elimination of non- targeted subsidies.—APP