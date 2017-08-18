BISP rejects Daily Mail story regarding aid

Islamabad

Benazir Income Support Progmramme (BISP) management strongly rejected the story of British newspaper Daily Mail regarding Britain Aid to its programmes and termed it factually incorrect and misleading.

The clarification came in response to news appearing in media based on the story of British newspaper Daily Mail, said a press release.

This story appeared for the first time in January 2017 in Daily Mail and none other than the British Prime Minister Theresa May strongly defended both BISP and cash transfers.

In response to that story in January 2017, Spokesperson for the British Prime Minister in a briefing said that BISP is a respected system for getting aid to those that need it the most.

Britain is providing a small contribution to a much bigger programme run by Government of Pakistan, where there are already proven results. There are robust systems in place to protect Britain’s aid investment so that cash transfer goes into the hands of most deserving.—APP