BISP-PMIFL jointly work against poverty

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Prime Ministers Interest-Free Loan (PMIFL) working together to execute a well-considered poverty exit strategy. PMIFL extends interest free loans to selected, ultra-poor BISP beneficiaries to set up small business ventures. Under PMIFL Scheme loans have been granted to 250,000 applicants, out of which 50,000 are BISP beneficiaries.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon on her visit to Nankana Sahib to meet the BISP beneficiaries that have benefited from PMIFL scheme. The Chairperson also visited beneficiaries in Shahkot and Sangla Hill.

Chairperson BISP appreciated the success of BISP beneficiaries Yasmeen, Parveen, Muneera, Farrukh, Sakina, Mumtaz, Nazia, Zainab and others for their fortitude and entrepreneurial skills despite being illiterate. She gave them valuable advice regarding scaling up of their startups, encouraged them to save and motivated others to break the shackles of poverty benefiting from PMIFL.

These beneficiaries took loan under PMIFL Scheme for starting their small businesses of tailoring, embroidery, toy making, livestock and dairy farming and are now supplementing heir household income. The loan statistics reveal that 47% of beneficiaries used their loan to open new enterprises in the cottage or services sectors whereas 34% of the beneficiaries invested their loan in livestock and 8.9% in agriculture.