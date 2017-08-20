BISP making women socially, financially empowered: Marvi

Karachi

BISP being the prime women empowerment forum of the country through its BBCs (BISP beneficiary committees) is bringing real empowerment revolution.

Investing in women sets a direct path towards development and BISP has done a remarkable job by making its vulnerable women socially, politically and financially inclusive and empowered.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon in a BBC meeting at Lyari, Karachi, on Saturday.

BBCs is a cluster of 25-30 local beneficiary women that meet regularly to discuss routine issues.

BBCs is BISP’s empowerment tool through which women are trained by women leaders and social mobilizers on nutrition, health, women rights, cash withdrawal and education.

There are 50,000 BBCs across Pakistan that are mobilizing women so that they are able to contribute towards the development of the country.

Chairperson BISP said that societies can only be empowered through education and awareness. BISP Waseela-e-taleem (Wet) is playing an exemplary role in empowering the future of Pakistan by educating its children.

So far 1.7 million children across Pakistan have been enrolled to primary schools under Wet out of which 711,709 are the enrolled children from Sindh.

Rs 4.69 billion have been disbursed to beneficiary mothers on compliance of 70% school attendance till date and the journey with the objective of universal primary enrollment continues.

Talking to women she said that women should realize their potential to become useful member of the society.

BISP is undertaking partnerships with various national and international organizations to strengthen BBCs so that its impact can be amplified.

Nutrition trainings are being provided to BBCs with collaboration of WFP so that malnutrition and stunting rates can be curbed.

BISP also plans to provide mentorship to its beneficiaries through BBCs and sessions on mentorship and women rights would start soon. Chairperson BISP heard the problems of women and instructed Director Lyari to resolve them at the earliest.—APP