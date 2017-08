Staff Reporter

BISP being the prime women empowerment forum of the country through its BBCs (BISP beneficiary committees) is bringing real empowerment revolution. Investing in women sets a direct path towards development and BISP has done a remarkable job by making its vulnerable women socially, politically and financially inclusive and empowered.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon in a BBC meeting at Layari, Karachi Saturday.