BISP launches nutrition drive for 1.5m women

Staff Reporter

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) has launched a nutrition drive for 1.5 million women across the country. In this connection a training workshop was organized here on Friday to train its social mobilizers on nutrition. These master trainers will create awareness among 1.5 million beneficiary mothers through 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) in 32 districts, said a news release. The training was attended by Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon, Country Director WFP, Finbarr Curran, Deputy Country Director WFP, Stephen Gluning, Cecilia Garzon WFP Head of Nutrition, Secretary BISP Yasmeen Masood, Dr. Ali Ahmad Khan WFP Policy Officer Nutrition, team leaders, cluster incharges and social mobilizers of BISP partner firms Aurat Foundation and Mott MacDonald Pakistan.

In her inaugural address, Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon said that it is beginning of a revolution as the behavioral change brought through these trainings would help in improving IQ levels, thus enhancing productivity of future generations.

She added that this partnership between BISP and WFP would create a significant impact on gross root level by reducing malnourishment and stunting, as it would benefit the poorest of the country.

Country Director WFP Finbarr Curran stated that this initiative would help in reaching out to the most vulnerable segment of society where malnutrition and stunting rates are alarmingly high.