BISP launches door-to-door survey in Kech

Islamabad

Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon Monday launched door to door survey in Kech district in Balochistan in presence of all stakeholders at a public meeting.

The BISP had recently launched Door-to-Door survey in 12 pilot districts of all provinces and regions including Kila Saifullah and Kech districts of Balochistan, a press release said.

The pilot phase of survey would be completed by May 2017 after which a national roll out would be launched during August 2017. Chairperson BISP said the survey teams would reach every household in Balochistan.

The 2010 survey conducted under previous government failed to present true picture of population in Balochistan. The discrepancies of the previous survey had been removed and the BISP would make sure that no deserving woman was left out in the resurvey as directed by the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Marvi Memom appreciated the security forces for the improved law and order in Kech and directed local administration to provide foolproof security to the survey teams.

The chairperson also visited the training center where staff of the BISP partner firm AASA Consulting was being trained for the survey. Talking to social mobilizers, the chairperson said the NSER was a national asset as the performance of governments whether federal, provincial or local depended on reliable data for better targeted programmes.—APP