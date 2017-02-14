BISP kicks off door-to-door survey

Kila Saifullah

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday starts National Socio-Economic Registery (NSER) survey pilot project in Kila Saifullah, Balochistan adopting door to door approach.

Addressing an area opening meeting chairperson BISP Marvi Memon, the launching ceremony stated, “Not a single household in Balochistan will be left out in the BISP National Socio Economic Survey this time”.

She stated that in light of the instructions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, injustices done to the poor population of Balochistan during the previous survey will be addressed during the current survey, said a news release issued here.

The present government has taken the initiative of launching a computer based survey instead of a paper one, she added. The total households covered during the previous survey in Kila Saifullah is approximately 30,900 households which does not truly represent the poverty in the region.—APP