BISP impact assessment

ADDRESSING the launch of BISP Impact Evaluation Report on Tuesday, President Mamnoon Hussain made a pertinent point by urging management of the programme to expand it to hitherto uncovered, backward and far-flung areas. But more importantly, he directed Chairperson of the programme Marvi Memon to take measures to ensure that beneficiaries are able to stand on their own feet.

Many countries run social safety programmes and different governments in Pakistan too have been implementing them under different nomenclatures with varying degree of success. Such programmes are primarily aimed at poverty reduction besides improving political stability and controlling crime and social unrest. Cash transfer programmes, to some extent, help alleviate sense of deprivation among disadvantaged sections of the society. In a country like Pakistan where there is high inequality in wealth distribution and people below poverty line constitute forty percent of the population, social safety nets are all the more important. As trickledown effect of government’s economic achievements is not so visible, it becomes essential that a comprehensive, effective and transparent social protection programme be in place to take care of vulnerable segments of society. PPP government initiated BISP and PML-N government deserves credit not only for retaining it but also increasing its allocations substantially and also bringing more families under its net. The programme has become more vibrant under the leadership of Marvi Memon, who is very active and energetic, and also has necessary background of social problems and how to address them. No doubt, allocations for the programme have been hiked but still the amount of cash disbursement is negligible for an average family of five or six. The government cannot afford to spend too much on the scheme for too long, as it would amount to sheer wastage of national resources especially when there is no indication that instances of poverty have come down. We hope Marvi Memon, a woman of ideas and vision, would come out with a comprehensive plan to help recipients of the assistance to move out of poverty permanently.

