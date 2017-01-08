BISP four districts survey to be completed by January

Staff Reporter

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would complete desk based data in four districts under the re survey for registration of beneficiaries till end of January.

BISP has covered average 92 percent of the intended population under the Desk Approach in four districts in accordance with the international standard of 60 percent of the population coming for registration on desk, an official of BISP told the media on Saturday.

In order to handle the genuine complaints for 2010 Balochistan survey, the re survey has over achieved in Naseerabad by 143 percent.

He urged the public to register themselves so that registration for National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) update may be maximized.

He further informed that as a feedback mechanism, BISP intends to test the viability of this approach by seeking feedback from all the stakeholders including the respondents as well as the elected representatives.

Therefore, feedback can be provided through BISP toll free number 0800 26477. The Minister also highlighted that in the second phase, BISP is conducting a door to door survey in the 12 districts which is scheduled to start by the end of this month.

These districts include Jacobabad, Thatha, Mohmand Agency, Gilgit, Mirpur, Layyah, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Kech, Qila Saifullah, Lakki Marwat and Charsadda. The door to door survey activity will continue till May 2017, he informed.

Survey firms for the door to door approach have been hired and staff training is being conducted these days, he added.

Talking about ensuring transparency and efficiency of resurvey, the official said an Operations Review Firm has been hired to monitor the survey activities in desk as well as door to door survey.