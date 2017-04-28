BISP Chairperson seeks measures to change stereotype mindset about women

Staff Reporter

Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon here on Thursday sought urgent measures to change stereotype mindset about womenfolk in the country.

Addressing the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Conference 2017, here Thursday, she said tolerance and impartiality was the key to progress and prosperity of the people in general.

MNA Marvi Memon on the occasion reiterated that PML-N government was committed to promote the concept of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) – ensuring equal opportunities for everyone irrespective of gender, age, ethnicity, religion and disability.

“D&I can simultaneously transform societies, organizations and individuals as positive impact on the life quality lead to better performance,” said BISP Chairperson.

She said BISP, absolutely committed to the cause of women empowerment and a progressive Pakistan, has only recently launched first multilingual book “Stories of BISP”.

Mentioning that BISP caters to the economic needs of 5.4 million women, with diverse backgrounds, from all across Pakistan, she said BISP also holds better understanding of the stakeholders and customers leading to improved performance of the organization.

Chairperson BISP said Pakistan was on the right path of diversity management besides fostering inclusion that is well reflected through increase in the number of women parliamentarians.

“Gender diversity and inclusion is imperative for economic growth and development,” she said mentioning that improvement in gender diversity in workforce required a review of global best practices and their customization to local conditions.

Minister of State said a level playing field must be provided to women to help contribute towards economic well-being of the country.

About the BISP book, she said it has been published in 18 different languages is based on the real life stories of BISP beneficiary women pertaining to 146 districts of the country.