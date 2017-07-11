BISP brands shawls exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

Staff Reporter

An exhibition of ‘Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Brand Shawls’ made by its beneficiaries started here on Monday at Lok Virsa for providing direct access to labourers to markets. It was the first exhibition of beneficiary hand embroidered shawls and BISP E-Commerce Launched at Lok Virsa in collaboration with AHAN and TCS, a news release said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastigir said the initiative was taken in connection with recently signed Memorandum of Understanding of BISP with ‘Ali Baba’.

He said it is new dimensions to development of E-commerce industry in Pakistan, so it is high time to use E-Commerce for the benefit of poor women.

‘BISP brand shawls’ exhibition is part of BISP poverty graduation model, the pilot phase of which started three weeks back by inviting BISP regional Assistant Directors from all across the country to BISP headquarters. They were entrusted with the task to find skilled beneficiaries good at embroidery in their respective areas.

As a result 120 traditional shawls made by beneficiaries from Haripur, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Swat, D.I khan (KPK), Thatta, Sujawal, Karachi, (Sindh), Renala Khurd, Mianwali, Gujrat, Bahawalpur (Punjab), Skardu, Astore, Nagar (Gilgit Baltistan), Bhimber, Muzafarabad, Poonch, Neelum ( AJK), Qilla Abdullah, Quetta, Sibbi and Loralai (Balochistan) were received that were displayed at the exhibition. These shawls can also be ordered online at TCS yayvo.com launched by the Minister. The entire amount received from sale of shawls will go directly to beneficiaries.