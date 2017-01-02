BISP beneficiaries facing hardships to get stipend

Our Correspondent

Badin

At about 65,000 women beneficiary of Benazir income Support Program (BISP) badly suffer due to closure of the mostly ATM machines of city and mismanagement and corruption by involved agents at more than 08 banks of Badin including Habib Bank, United Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, Al-Habib Bank, JS Bank, Meezan Bank and Sonheri Bank in entire district of Badin for disbursement of payment of the amount of stipend of BISP for its beneficiaries.

It is leant that when installment of BISP stipend is updated in beneficiaries’ accounts they mostly rush to banks. Due rush of beneficiaries, banks management usually shut down all ATM machines which creates panic.

The hundreds of destitute women arrive from far-flung areas to ATMs of the banks to get stipend to support their families. Rural women have also created a lot of problems due to which they also fall prey to outsider agents who loot them on the pretext of getting them money quickly on payment of commission amount.

The destitute women along with their male family members arrive at the banks at dawn and their rush keep on increasing in a small day of the winter and in cold weather also leaves affects with the passage of time during dusk for which no arrangements have been made for them for drinking water and to save them from cold weather.

There is also arrangement made to facilitate them with shelter or suitable places to wait for their turn to get BISP installment. The BISP beneficiaries also complained that agents brings more than 50 BISP ATM cards and through the support of cop entered in the ATM and make it busy for several hours adding they also said that Bank management also disturbed the services showing the cause of cash uploading in the ATM machine and ATM also sometimes show no service which compelled them to go in the hand of agents.

During rush of the women mostly banks keep shut down their ATM mentioning the reason of out of order consequently poorer women are being deceived by the private agents according to beneficiaries women, the agent in the result of payment of their amount deducted their amount Rs. 500 to 1000 from each beneficiary.

Other hand, Imran Ali Khuwaja, representative of UBL Bank told this reporter that due to shutdown of mostly ATM their staff is suffering more because they devoted their holidays to facilitate these BISP beneficiaries.

The men cops posted at the center aimed to provide security and save them from inappropriate situation and corruption also fail to curb this corruption and ensure full payment to these deserving women.