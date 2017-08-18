Biscuits are banned in Sri Lankan dressing room

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Sri Lankan players are not allowed to eat biscuits in the dressing room, according to the team manager, Asanka Gurusinha.

Speaking exclusively from Sri Lanka on the rumor that the manager had a fight with the players on this issue and they broke the crockery in protest, the manager said, “our physio and trainer are in charge of food at game and they have banned biscuits in the changing room”.

“The other day there were biscuits in the changing room and I informed the catering staff to take it out as our trainer did not want the players to eat in the changing room”.

“There was absolutely no argument with any players or support staff on this issue. In fact the players were even not aware that the biscuits were kept in the changing room”, he added.

“When the players heard this rumor, they even called me and told me not to worry and they all know that the news was not true and that they are all behind me”, Gurusinha further added.

The manager also dismissed the rumor of his resignation or being sacked.

“All the rumor regarding I have resigned is not true”, the manager concluded. It has also been confirmed with few other sources that the manager has NOT been asked to leave.

Gurusinha has been contracted with the SLC board till 2019.