Biscuit factory sealed

City Reporter

Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Sunday along with the Punjab Food Authority’s team raided a biscuit manufacturing factory on Sheikhupura Road and sealed it for using chemicals.

According to a handout issued here, the minister while talking to the media said the Punjab Food Authority was working as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to ensure the provision of healthy food to people.

The minister said there was no medical certificates of workers working in the biscuit factory and neither they were trained. He added cleanliness of the factory was poor to which the factory had been sealed.

Meanwhile, the food authority also sealed a production unit of “Sultan Nimko” on Sheikhupura Road for lack of food licence, poor arrangements to tackle insects, usage of expired oil and other charges.