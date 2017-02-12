Birthday of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Aabadeen today

Staff Reporter

Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council said Sunday, 1400th birthday of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Aabadeen (AS) will be celebrated today world over and in the all cities and towns of Pakistan.

He was addressing a press conference at Press Club Islamabad here Sunday.

Dr Mehdi said International Imamia Council has contacted OIC, UNESCO and other organizations to celebrate 1400th birthday of Hazrat Aabadeen (AS) in a befitting manner and all of them assured to act accordingly.

He said that Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Aabadeen’s (AS) life is a role model for all human being.

Markazi Imam Hussain Council is arranging 1400th birthday conference of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Aabadeen (AS) today at PC hotel Rawalpindi.

Dr Mehdi appealed to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain to direct Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to arrange comprehensive plan to celebrate Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Aabadeen’s birthday.