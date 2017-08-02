Biotechnology thriving in Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan has been ranked seventh among 26 countries growing biotech crops as it achieved 97 per cent adoption of Insect Resistant (IR) biotech cotton which roughly equates to around 2.9 million hectares. This fact was presented as part ‘Global Status of Commercialization Biotech/GM Crops – 2016 report at International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of Karachi University. Having achieved this milestone last year, the stakeholders are looking for an economic boost through biotech varieties of Maize.

Prepared by International Service for Acquisition of Agri- Biotech Applications, the report throws light on countries where varieties of crops that utilize biotechnology are grown. It lists quantities of crops, global trends, future prospects, distribution and adoption of biotech crops last year. According to the report, the adoption of IR cotton increased from 75 per cent in 2010 to 97 per cent last year which is indicative of farmer satisfaction with BT technology that may be replicated with upcoming adoption of biotech maize in Pakistan.

Having started in 2010, the number of farmers growing biotech cotton crops reached up to 725,000 in 2016. In addition to boosting agricultural sector, biotech crops have had a huge impact on economy as well. The growth of these crops helped strengthen economy by US $ 398 million in 2015 and US $ 4.3 billion from 2010 to 2015. The report also underlined the factors which hampered growth of biotech crops and these were dependence on old IR technology, supply of low-quality IR cotton varieties, increasing threat of pink bollworms.—APP