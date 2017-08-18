Biotechnology to help achieve food security

Salim Ahmed

One of the biggest threats to world’s agriculture is climate change. Because of the rainfall volatility, increased drought conditions and drastic rise in temperature the climate is changing and affecting the crop yields and food production. Indirectly this climate change is also responsible for increase in insect’s pests, diseases and weed outbreaks.

The alarming fact is that the climate is changing very fast which is not giving the crops to adjust accordingly and it is becoming harder and harder to keep conditions favorable for getting desired results. According to an estimate, in 20 to 25 years, the world will get to a point in some places that either it will be too hot, too dry, too wet, or too cold for the crops farmers are planting.

There is an utter need of increasing the yield of agriculture production for feeding the ever increasing population of the world.

Biotechnology could be one of the options to contribute by mitigating the impacts of climate change through crop adaptation for biotic and abiotic stresses. With the technologies like Genetic Engineering the role of biotechnology is of extreme importance in the context of changing climate and food security especially in third world countries.

Biotechnology is playing role in the mitigation of climate change in Agriculture through reduction of Green House Gases, Use of Bio-fuels, Carbon sequestration, Reduced use of fertilizers/chemicals, Biotechnology for biotic and abiotic stresses and Biotechnology for increased yield per unit area of land.