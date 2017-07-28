Biometric system for Zakat distribution from next month

Staff Reporter

Bio-metric system will be launched for the distribution of Zakat in Punjab by September this year. The initiative is being taken to ensure transparency, said Secretary Zakat and Ushar Punjab Muhammad Hassan Iqbal talking to media persons here on Thursday. He said that an amount of Rs 4.5 billion was being distributed among deserving people through 24,000 Zakat committees in the province. He said the department had launched 16 different programmes in this regard.

Zakat committees are working in all districts of the province except one which will soon be set up, he added.

He said that an amount of Rs 30 million had been spent to provide auto rickshaw to 173 persons who were selected through balloting.

He said that 125,000 poor persons were getting a grant of Rs 1000 each from the department through easy paisa system.

M Hassan Iqbal further said that Rs 25,000 were being provided as marriage grant under ‘Jahaiz Fund’ to needy girls on the recommendations of Zakat committees concerned. Funds allocations for the scheme was shared in different areas on proportional ratio of population, he added.

He said that a Pilot project had been launched in 12 districts of the province under which an amount of Rs 100,000 was being provided to diploma holders from vocational institutes for starting their own business.

An amount of Rs 20,000 is also being provided to each of the deserving unskilled labourer to improve his earning abilities.

He said that an amount of Rs 3000 per month was being spent on training of different vocations for every deserving student.

Needy students of medical and engineering universities are getting Rs 1500 and students of Madaris, Rs 750 per month as stipend from the department.

Zakat committees and all officials of the department are serving the poor masses with dedication and commitment without any discrimination or bowing before any pressure, he added.