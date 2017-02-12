Biometric attendance system irks professors, lecturers

Hyderabad

The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) has warned of resorting to protests if the problems caused by biometric attendance of the college teachers are not resolved immediately.

According to a press release, the SPLA’s office bearers and members held a meeting at Muslim Science College here. The participants decided to hold a meeting with Regional Director Colleges Imam Ali Mirza.

The SPLA meeting further decided that if their concerns were not addressed the SPLA would give a call for a demonstration outside the Chief Minister House after its Feb 15 meeting in Karachi.

Meanwhile, it was reported from Mingora that Pakhtunkhwa College Teachers Association (PCTA) has rejected the proposed biometric system of attendance to be installed in the colleges of Malakand division. The decision was made at a meeting held at the Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College, Saidu Sharif on Tuesday.

Teachers from the government colleges of Matta, Kabal, Madyan, Alporai, Puran, Chakesar, Jowarr and Daggar participated in the meeting. On the occasion, Swat PCTA president Prof Hameed Iqbal said that teachers in the colleges were not ready to accept installation of biometric system for their attendance.

“Taking fingerprints at 8am and then at 3pm the same day is not the solution to problems rather the introduction of biometric system will create and increase the problems,” he said. Mr Iqbal claimed that the college teachers performed their duty honestly, but the government did not provide professional allowance to them as given to employees of other departments.

“If the government does not start professional allowance to college teachers they will never accept the biometric system of attendance. All college teachers will initiate a movement against the installation of biometric system,” he said. However, the people here have shown concern over rejection of the biometric system by the college teachers and said that if the teachers were doing their work sincerely they should not have objected to the new attendance system.

“Introduction of biometric system has produced fruitful results in schools and health sectors where services to the public have improved,” said Shaista Hakim, a resident of Mingora. She said the college teachers should not reject the system.

“Majority of college teachers are punctual, but there are many others who do not perform their duty and either remain absent or go early from colleges. Introduction of biometric system is fully justified,” said Niaz Ahmad, another resident of Mingora.—APP