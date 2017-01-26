Biometric ATMs make Islamic banks more accessible

Staff Reporter

Karachi

MCB Islamic Bank Limited is expanding access to financial services and reaching the unbanked population with new cash dispensing technology and software from Diebold Nixdorf. MCB Islamic Bank is opening new branches across Pakistan and will outfit each branch with Diebold Nixdorf’s latest self-service platform and software.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the most reliable and advanced technology to ensure they receive positive experiences at our bank every time,” said Sufian Saeed, head of digital banking and alternative delivery channel, MCB Islamic Bank Limited. “Diebold Nixdorf’s superior self-service technology and software enables us to remain at the forefront of retail banking and deliver the best quality services to our customers.”

The new technology, equipped with biometric authentication and powered by Diebold Nixdorf’s dynamic software, will enable the bank to drive connected commerce and enhance the consumer experience with increased security and convenience while providing a seamless experience across their entire network.

“As financial institutions expand their reach within the region, we will continue to serve as a true partner to provide industry-leading technology and services to shape the future of consumer transactions,” said Habib Hanna, Diebold Nixdorf managing director, Middle East. “We are committed to creating collaborative partnerships with financial institutions, such as MCB Islamic Bank, to enable broader access to financial services and provide best-in-class consumer touchpoints for every market.”